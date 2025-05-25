Fantasy Baseball
Jake Bauers News: Playing time trending up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 25, 2025 at 2:32pm

Bauers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Though he'll be on the bench Sunday while the Pirates send southpaw Bailey Falter to the hill, Bauers seems to be the Brewers' preferred option in left field against right-handed pitching over the switch-hitting Isaac Collins. Bauers had started three of the last four matchups with righties, though he went just 1-for-11 with two walks and a stolen base during that stretch.

Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
