Jake Bauers News: Struggling for playing time
Bauers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Bauers has started in just one of the Brewers' last seven games, with the 29-year-old sitting against four left-handers and two right-handers during that stretch. While the ongoing absence of Garrett Mitchell (oblique) has opened up a spot in the outfield, the left-handed-hitting Bauers hasn't been able to take control of a strong-side platoon role. Expect the Brewers continue to use a rotation of Bauers, Isaac Collins and Daz Cameron in left field until Mitchell's eventual return pushes Jackson Chourio from center field back to left.
