Jake Burger News: Provides lone run in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Burger went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 4-1 loss to the White Sox.

Burger continued a revival since being called up from a brief stay in the minors. He's hit safely in nine of 11 games since returning the majors, going 12-for-40 (.300) with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBI. Unfortunately for the Rangers, the offense was dormant once again, managing just three hits. Burger, who's spent much of his time in the lower half of the batting order, has been moved up to fourth and fifth the last two games, respectively.

