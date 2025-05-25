Jake Cousins Injury: Resumes throwing

Cousins (forearm/pectoral) threw a side session of approximately 30 pitches Saturday, per MLB.com.

Cousins was temporarily shut down from throwing in mid-May due to a pectoral injury, but the righty reliever has since been able to return to his throwing progression. Cousins has been on the IL all season due to a right forearm strain, and he's expected to be ready to join the Yankees' bullpen sometime in June if he doesn't have any additional setbacks.