Jake Cousins Injury: Resumes throwing
Cousins (forearm/pectoral) threw a side session of approximately 30 pitches Saturday, per MLB.com.
Cousins was temporarily shut down from throwing in mid-May due to a pectoral injury, but the righty reliever has since been able to return to his throwing progression. Cousins has been on the IL all season due to a right forearm strain, and he's expected to be ready to join the Yankees' bullpen sometime in June if he doesn't have any additional setbacks.
