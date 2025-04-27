Jake Fraley News: Notches third steal

Fraley went 0-for-2 with two walks and a steal in Sunday's 8-1 victory over the Rockies.

The veteran outfielder swiped his third bag of the season when he pilfered second on a double steal with Noelvi Marte in the first inning. Fraley has been productive over his last 10 games, posting a .390 OBP over 41 plate appearances with two homers, seven runs scored and RBI apiece along with two steals. Overall, the 29-year-old is slashing .206/.308/.338 across 78 plate appearances while occupying the strong-side role in a platoon with Blake Dunn.