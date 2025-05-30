Jake Mangum News: Reinstated Friday

The Rays activated Mangum (groin) off the 10-day injured list Friday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

The 29-year-old has been sidelined by the groin strain for over a month, but he's ready to rejoin the Rays after going 9-for-21 with four walks and a double during a six-game rehab assignment. Mangum wasn't expected to be a factor for Tampa Bay to begin the season, but he took advantage of the club's outfield injuries and started his MLB career strong with a .338/.384/.397 slash line and eight steals in his first 21 games.