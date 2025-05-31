Jake Rogers News: Out again Saturday

Rogers is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals.

Rogers has clearly fallen behind Dillon Dingler as Detroit's top catching option, with the latter starting for the fifth time in six days Saturday. Dingler, who is sporting a .794 OPS, took advantage of Rogers missing about six weeks with an oblique strain to emerge as a viable offensive threat and a regular starter. By comparison, Rogers has just a .449 OPS, which should keep him entrenched as the backup for the time being.