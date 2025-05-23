James Wood News: On base four times in win
Wood went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, two runs scored and three RBI in Thursday's extra-inning win over Atlanta.
It was the third straight multi-hit performance for Wood, who is slashing a blistering .356/.435/.548 through 19 games in May with three homers, four steals, 12 RBI and 13 runs. The 22-year-old outfielder's .934 OPS on the season puts him eighth in the National League, just behind projected MVP candidates like Corbin Carroll (.945) and Kyle Tucker (.939).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now