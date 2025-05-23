James Wood News: On base four times in win

Wood went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, two runs scored and three RBI in Thursday's extra-inning win over Atlanta.

It was the third straight multi-hit performance for Wood, who is slashing a blistering .356/.435/.548 through 19 games in May with three homers, four steals, 12 RBI and 13 runs. The 22-year-old outfielder's .934 OPS on the season puts him eighth in the National League, just behind projected MVP candidates like Corbin Carroll (.945) and Kyle Tucker (.939).