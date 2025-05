Wood went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Giants.

The 22-year-old took Kyle Harrison deep in the first inning, and it turned out to be all the offense the Nats would need. Wood continues to march toward a breakout campaign, slashing .284/.380/.543 through 52 games with 13 homers, seven steals, 33 runs and 35 RBI.