Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon News: Another quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2025

Taillon (5-3) picked up the win Sunday against Cincinnati, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk over 6.1 innings. He struck out two.

All of the damage against Taillon came in the sixth inning when Elly De La Cruz lifted a two-run home run. Still, Taillon notched his fourth consecutive quality start and his eighth of the campaign. In his last four appearances, Taillon has logged a 2.45 ERA and an 18:4 K:BB across 25.2 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Tigers in Detroit next weekend.

Jameson Taillon
Chicago Cubs
