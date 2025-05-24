Jared Young News: Receives call-up

The Mets recalled Young from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday.

Young has spent the entire 2025 campaign in the minors, slashing .256/.371/.500 with five homers, 21 RBI and 15 runs scored across 97 Triple-A plate appearances. Now with the Mets, he'll supply the big club with a bench piece capable of playing in the infield and outfield. Jose Azocar was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.