Jason Adam News: Records 13th hold

Adam struck out one batter in a perfect inning to notch a hold against Atlanta on Sunday.

Adam needed just 10 pitches (seven of which were strikes) to set the side down in order in the eighth inning. He posted the clean frame against the heart of Atlanta's order, striking out Ronald Acuna before getting Drake Baldwin and Marcell Ozuna to ground out. Adam is in the midst of an excellent campaign -- he's tied for the league lead with 13 holds while posting a 1.40 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 29:12 K:BB through 25.2 innings.