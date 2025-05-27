Jasson Dominguez News: Sitting Tuesday
Dominguez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels.
Dominguez has started in the past six games since May 21, but will get some expected rest Tuesday. He went 4-for-19 with a home run, three RBI, two stolen bases, three walks and five strikeouts during the six game stretch. Ben Rice will serve as the designated hitter and bat sixth with Dominguez on the bench.
