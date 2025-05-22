Fantasy Baseball
Jasson Dominguez News: Slugs walk-off homer Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 22, 2025 at 9:59am

Dominguez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 4-3 win against the Rangers on Wednesday.

Dominguez ended the game with his first career walk-off home run, a solo blast to right field off Rangers closer Luke Jackson. The long ball was Dominguez's first since he blasted three homers against the Athletics on May 9. He's up to six home runs on the campaign along with 22 RBI, 25 runs, four stolen bases and a .778 OPS through 159 plate appearances.

