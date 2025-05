Baez was ejected from Monday's game against the Giants in the fifth inning after arguing balls and strikes with the home plate umpire, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Baez will finish Monday's contest 0-for-2 with a pair of strikeouts. Matt Vierling replaces Baez in center field. Baez is 20-for-73 (.274) with five home runs in May.