Javier Sanoja News: Getting Wednesday off

Sanoja is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

After starting in each of the last seven games, Sanoja will give up his spot in the middle infield to Graham Pauley, who gets the nod at second base while Otto Lopez slides over to shortstop. Sanoja had been seeing most of his action at the keystone to begin the month, but he'll likely receive most of his starts at shortstop until Xavier Edwards (back) returns from the injured list.