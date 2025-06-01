Jazz Chisholm Injury: Activation could come Tuesday

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Chisholm (oblique) could be activated from the IL as soon as Tuesday and confirmed that the versatile veteran will play third base upon his return, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Chisholm began a minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on Thursday and has gone 3-for-6 with a walk, a double and a stolen base through two games. He started at third base in each of those contests but is slotted in as Somerset's DH and leadoff batter Sunday. If Chisholm emerges from Sunday's contest without a setback, it seems likely that he'll return to the Yankees on Tuesday following the team's off day Monday, and he's lined up to take over at the hot corner, which has mostly been manned by Oswald Peraza since Oswaldo Cabrera went on the injured list with a season-ending ankle injury in mid-May.