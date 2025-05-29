Jazz Chisholm Injury: Could return this weekend

Chisholm (oblique) said after his appearance in Thursday's game with Double-A Somerset that he expects to play only one or two more contests with the minor-league club, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

Chisholm looked great in the first game of his rehab stint, going 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs while starting at third base. He mentioned after the contest that Yankees manager Aaron Boone "really wanted me at 3B," so it appears that Chisholm will move to the hot corner upon rejoining the Yankees after making all 28 of his appearances this season at second base prior to getting hurt. If Chisholm is indeed activated from the IL after one or two more rehab games, he could be back in the Yankees' lineup for one or two contests during this weekend's series versus the Dodgers.