Jazz Chisholm Injury: May not be far from rehab stint

Chisholm (oblique) could go on a minor-league rehab assignment as soon as the coming week, per MLB.com.

Chisholm is nearly four weeks removed from suffering a right oblique strain in a game against Baltimore. If the veteran first baseman is able to embark on a rehab stint soon, he could return to the Yankees on the early end of his original 4-to-6 week return estimate. Chisholm began hitting against velocity over the weekend, and it's uncertain if he'd first get in some live batting-practice reps before starting a rehab assignment. Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Chisholm's rehab stint could last just one or two days.