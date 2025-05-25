Fantasy Baseball
J.C. Escarra headshot

J.C. Escarra News: First career three-hit game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Escarra went 3-for-4 with an RBI double and an RBI single during Sunday's 5-4 win over the Rockies.

Escarra, a 30-year-old rookie, notched his first three-hit game in the big leagues and drove in a pair of runs during Sunday's win. He came into the contest with one hit in his last eight at-bats. On the year, Escarra is slashing .244/.352/.400 with one homer, four doubles and a 7:7 BB:K across 54 plate appearances.

J.C. Escarra
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
