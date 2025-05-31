Jeff Hoffman News: Barely escapes with 13th save

Hoffman gave up two runs on two hits and a walk in the ninth inning Saturday to record his 13th save of the season in an 8-7 win over the A's. He struck out one.

Keeping the ball in the yard was once again an issue for Hoffman, who served up a two-run blast to Brent Rooker with two outs. The right-hander's woes didn't end there -- his next pitch after the homer resulted in a double for Tyler Soderstrom, and Hoffman only avoided blowing the save when Ernie Clement robbed Shea Langeliers of a line-drive RBI single with a diving catch. Hoffman wraps up a nightmarish May with a 13.50 ERA over 10 innings thanks largely to five home runs allowed, and he blew three of his 10 save chances. As yet, Toronto hasn't indicated his job as closer is in jeopardy, but the 32-year-old will need to turn things around quickly in June to keep it that way.