Jeff Hoffman News: Blows third save

Hoffman picked up his third blown save of the season, surrendering two runs on two hits while striking out one in Thursday's 7-6 extra-innings win against the Padres.

The month of May continues to be a struggle for Hoffman with all three of his blown saves coming in the last couple weeks. In his last eight appearances, the 31-year-old has allowed 13 runs and his ERA has ballooned up to 6.04 after an April that saw him finish at 1.17. Hoffman's 13.7 K/9 is still elite, so his closer spot perhaps isn't in danger just yet, but Hoffman will have to put these last few months behind him quickly and regain his footing if he wants to keep his spot with other leverage guys like Yimi Garcia pitching well behind him.