Jeff Hoffman News: Secures 11th save Monday

Hoffman secured the save in Monday's 2-1 win over the Rangers after throwing a scoreless ninth inning with no strikeouts.

It was the 11th save of the season for Hoffman, who's looking to overcome what's been a dreadful month of May to this point. Over his last eight innings, the hard-throwing right-hander owns a 14.63 ERA, 2.13 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB while converting just five of his eight save chances. The Blue Jays have continued to demonstrate trust in Hoffman as their closer, and they'll likely have to lean even more heavily on him for ninth-inning work as long as Yimi Garcia (shoulder) is recovering on the injured list.