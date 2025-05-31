Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeff McNeil headshot

Jeff McNeil News: Goes deep in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2025 at 10:10pm

McNeil went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and one stolen base in Saturday's victory over the Rockies.

McNeil's homer in the seventh inning was the icing on the cake in a resounding 8-2 win for the Mets. The 33-year-old has rediscovered his power this season, posting a .474 slugging percentage through 28 games -- his best mark since 2019. In addition to his strong start at the plate, the utilityman provides value with his ability to play both infield and outfield, which helps keep him in the lineup regularly.

Jeff McNeil
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now