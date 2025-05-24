Fantasy Baseball
Jeffrey Springs headshot

Jeffrey Springs News: Gives up two homers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Springs allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings in a no-decision Saturday versus the Phillies.

Springs turned in a baseline quality start, thanks to the Phillies' first run being unearned. He also gave up solo shots to Alec Bohm and Kyle Schwarber later in the contest. Springs has given up eight runs (seven earned) over 30.2 innings in May, an all-around strong month. He's now at a 3.97 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 47:23 K:BB through 59 innings over 11 starts. Springs' next start is projected to be on the road versus the Blue Jays.

