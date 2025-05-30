Jeffrey Springs News: Roughed up for six runs in loss

Springs (5-4) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Friday, allowing six runs on six hits and six walks while striking out two over two innings.

Springs was able to keep the Blue Jays off the board in the first inning, but he proceeded to yield three runs in each of the second and third. He tossed 72 pitches (41 strikes) and could not escape the third inning for just the second time this season (12 starts). Springs has a 4.72 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 61 innings this season, which are fourth and eighth most, respectively, among qualified American League pitchers. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, tentatively slated for next week at home against Minnesota.