Jerar Encarnacion Injury: Headed to Arizona for rehab

Giants manager Bob Melvin said that Encarnacion (hand) is scheduled to report to the rookie-level Arizona Complex League later this week to resume his rehab assignment, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After opening the season on the injured list while recovering from left hand surgery, Encarnacion was cleared to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on May 10, but he played in just two games before being shut down when he experienced renewed soreness. Encarnacion seems to have responded well to getting a little more than a week off to rest, so he'll head to Arizona to get some at-bats in before eventually moving his assignment back to Sacramento. Melvin said that Encarnacion isn't on track to return from the 60-day IL when first eligible May 26, but he could be activated in advance of the Giants' series in Miami next weekend. Encarnacion is likely to fill a short-side platoon role in the corner outfield or at designated hitter once he's back with the Giants.