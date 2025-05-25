Jerar Encarnacion Injury: Likely to return in early June

Encarnacion (hand) isn't likely to be activated from the 60-day injured list until the Giants' next homestand, which runs from June 2-8, per MLB.com.

Encarnacion has been on the injured list since fracturing his left hand in mid-March and undergoing surgery. The 27-year-old began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on May 10 but was shut down after playing just two games due to hand soreness. After being re-evaluated, Encarnacion traveled to the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on May 21 for additional at-bats and is expected to resume his rehab assignment with Sacramento shortly.