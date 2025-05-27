Jeremiah Estrada News: Grabs four-out save

Estrada allowed a hit and struck out two over 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the save in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Marlins.

The Padres' bullpen was a little thin, as all of Robert Suarez, Jason Adam and Adrian Morejon had pitched Sunday and Monday. Estrada took care of business in a rare chance to close out a game, earning his first save of the season to go with 10 holds and two blown saves. He's had a bit of a bumpy stretch in May, allowing five runs (three earned) over 6.2 innings across his last eight appearances. Overall, he has a 2.59 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 37:7 K:BB through 24.1 innings this season, making him a trusted part of the setup crew.