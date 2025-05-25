Jesus Luzardo News: Another start with 10 Ks

Luzardo didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Oakland, allowing three runs on nine hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts over seven innings.

All three runs against Luzardo came in the first inning, when Jacob Wilson swatted a solo home run and Logan Davidson hit a two-RBI double. Luzardo was lights out after that, tossing six scoreless frames while striking out nine more batters. The left-hander has punched out 10 batters in back-to-back starts and has yet to take a loss on the season. In his last three appearances, Luzardo posted a 2.25 ERA and a 26:6 K:BB across 20 innings. He's lined up to face the Brewers next weekend.