Jesus Luzardo News: Career-worst performance in loss

Luzardo (5-1) took the loss against the Brewers on Saturday, allowing 12 runs on 12 hits and three walks with four strikeouts over 3.1 innings.

Luzardo was tagged for four runs in the first inning and was unable to escape the fourth, yielding eight more runs while recording just one out. He surrendered career highs in both hits and earned runs after allowing no more than three earned runs in any of his previous 11 starts. The disastrous outing inflated the southpaw's ERA from 2.15 to 3.58, and he now owns a 1.34 WHIP with an 81:22 K:BB across 70.1 innings. He'll try to get back on track in a favorable road matchup with the Pirates next weekend.