Jesus Sanchez headshot

Jesus Sanchez News: Sitting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 30, 2025 at 1:51pm

Sanchez is not in Friday's lineup against the Giants.

Sanchez had started the last two games the Marlins played against lefty starters, but he'll head to the bench in this one against southpaw Kyle Harrison. With Dane Myers activated and Heriberto Hernandez promoted, the Marlins have more options against southpaws, but Sanchez should still be loosely considered an everyday player.

Jesus Sanchez
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
