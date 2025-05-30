Jesus Sanchez News: Sitting Friday
Sanchez is not in Friday's lineup against the Giants.
Sanchez had started the last two games the Marlins played against lefty starters, but he'll head to the bench in this one against southpaw Kyle Harrison. With Dane Myers activated and Heriberto Hernandez promoted, the Marlins have more options against southpaws, but Sanchez should still be loosely considered an everyday player.
