Jesus Sanchez News: Three more hits in loss

Sanchez went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Padres.

Sanchez has posted back-to-back multi-hit games and is 10-for-31 (.323) over his last eight contests. He has four extra-base hits and six RBI in that span. The outfielder is up to a .246/.347/.357 slash line with three home runs, 14 RBI, 13 runs scored and five stolen bases across 35 games this season. He continues to hold down a starting role in right field while the Marlins deal with some injuries in the outfield.