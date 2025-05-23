Jhonny Pereda News: Sent to Triple-A

The Athletics optioned Pereda to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The Athletics are swapping out Pereda for Willie MacIver as the backup to Shea Langeliers. Pereda received 42 plate appearances this season and slashed .167/.286/.194 with one extra-base hit, two RBI, two runs scored and a 6:13 BB:K. MacIver brings a little more thump with the bat.