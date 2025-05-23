JJ Bleday News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Athletics optioned Bleday to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The Athletics' everyday centerfielder, Bleday will attempt to find his swing in the minors after slashing .204/.291/.365 with six home runs, 18 RBI, 26 runs scored, one stolen base and a 21:41 BB:K across 189 plate appearances this season. Freshly up from Triple-A, Denzel Clarke looks like the next man up in center for the Athletics.