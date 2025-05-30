Jo Adell News: Hits trifecta Friday

Adell went 3-for-4 with a double and a RBI during Friday's 4-1 victory over the Guardians.

Adell picked up a trio of hits for the second time this season, driving in his 22nd run of the season in the process. The 26-year-old has had a tough go at the plate so far this season, slashing .209/.273/.338 on the year, but he has had a good week at the plate. Since May 24, he is batting .368 (7-for-19) with two doubles and two RBI.