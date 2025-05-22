Jo Adell News: Shows positive sign with homer

Adell went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk Wednesday in a 10-5 win against the Athletics.

Adell entered Wednesday in a prolonged slump at the plate -- over his previous 26 games, he batted .155 with a 4:21 BB:K. The outfielder was able to get going a bit Wednesday, swatting a 416-foot solo homer in the fourth inning for his first long ball in his past 10 contests and later taking a walk. Adell did strike out twice, though, and his K rate on the season is a poor 27.2 percent. He's still getting regular opportunities, starting in four of the Angels' past five contests, but his value in fantasy has been mostly limited to his power -- he's slugged six home runs but has just one stolen base and a .190 batting average over 136 plate appearances.