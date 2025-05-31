Jo Adell News: Smacks two-run homer

Adell went 1-for-3 with one walk and a two-run homer in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Guardians.

Adell extended the Angels' lead to four runs in the fourth frame, when he took Slade Cecconi deep to right-center field for a two-run homer. It was Adell's seventh home run of the season, five of which have come in May. He'll end the month with an .836 OPS with 10 RBI in 76 plate appearances.