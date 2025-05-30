Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joe Mantiply headshot

Joe Mantiply News: DFA'd by Snakes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

The Diamondbacks designated Mantiply for assignment Friday.

The move makes room on the Diamondbacks' roster for Jeff Brigham, whose contract was selected by Arizona from Triple-A Reno. Mantiply was sent down to Triple-A on May 15 after posting a 15.83 ERA and 3.00 WHIP across 9.2 major-league innings. He hasn't fared that much better in Triple-A with a 5.56 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 11.1 innings.

Joe Mantiply
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now