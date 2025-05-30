Joe Mantiply News: DFA'd by Snakes

The Diamondbacks designated Mantiply for assignment Friday.

The move makes room on the Diamondbacks' roster for Jeff Brigham, whose contract was selected by Arizona from Triple-A Reno. Mantiply was sent down to Triple-A on May 15 after posting a 15.83 ERA and 3.00 WHIP across 9.2 major-league innings. He hasn't fared that much better in Triple-A with a 5.56 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 11.1 innings.