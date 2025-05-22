Fantasy Baseball
Joe Ross

Joe Ross News: Finding success as middle reliever

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Ross threw two scoreless innings in Wednesday's 9-5 win over the Rockies. He struck out three.

Ross continues to operate as a multi-inning reliever for the Phillies, and he's pitched well in recent weeks. After logging a 9.39 ERA over his first 7.2 innings of the year, the veteran right-hander holds a 1.72 ERA and 13:2 K:BB across his last 15.2 frames. Ross still remains without a clear pathway to fantasy appeal, as he remains out of Philadelphia's rotation and high-leverage picture despite the absences of Aaron Nola (ankle) and Jose Alvarado (suspension).

