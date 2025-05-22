Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joel Payamps headshot

Joel Payamps News: Booted from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2025 at 10:22am

The Brewers designated Payamps for assignment Thursday.

After turning in a 2.78 ERA and 1.01 WHIP across his first two seasons with the Brewers, Payamps hasn't been anywhere near as effective in 2025, giving up 17 earned runs in only 18.1 innings. His poor performance will ultimately cost him his spot on the 26-man and 40-man rosters, though his previous success could make him a waiver target for other teams in need of bullpen help.

Joel Payamps
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now