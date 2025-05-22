Joel Payamps News: Booted from 40-man roster

The Brewers designated Payamps for assignment Thursday.

After turning in a 2.78 ERA and 1.01 WHIP across his first two seasons with the Brewers, Payamps hasn't been anywhere near as effective in 2025, giving up 17 earned runs in only 18.1 innings. His poor performance will ultimately cost him his spot on the 26-man and 40-man rosters, though his previous success could make him a waiver target for other teams in need of bullpen help.