Joel Payamps News: Outrighted to Nashville
Payamps cleared waivers Thursday and was sent outright to Triple-A Nashville, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The Brewers kicked Payamps off their 40-man roster last Thursday after he'd accumulated an 8.35 ERA and 1.69 WHIP through 18.1 innings. No team was willing to take on the remainder of his $2.995 million salary for that level of performance, so he'll remain in the organization and attempt to earn his way back into the big leagues with Nashville.
