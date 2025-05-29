Joel Payamps News: Outrighted to Nashville

Payamps cleared waivers Thursday and was sent outright to Triple-A Nashville, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers kicked Payamps off their 40-man roster last Thursday after he'd accumulated an 8.35 ERA and 1.69 WHIP through 18.1 innings. No team was willing to take on the remainder of his $2.995 million salary for that level of performance, so he'll remain in the organization and attempt to earn his way back into the big leagues with Nashville.