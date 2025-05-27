Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joey Cantillo headshot

Joey Cantillo News: Returns to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2025 at 12:27pm

The Guardians optioned Cantillo to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.

The left-hander has been solid in relief for Cleveland this year with a 3.81 ERA across 28.1 innings, but he'll head to the minors after giving up a run over three innings Monday versus the Dodgers. Hunter Gaddis (personal) was reinstated from the bereavement list in a corresponding move. According to Tim Stebbins of MLB.com, Cantillo will be stretched out as a starter with Columbus.

Joey Cantillo
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now