Joey Ortiz News: Scores twice, drives in run in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 1, 2025 at 6:30am

Ortiz went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs and an RBI in Saturday's 17-7 win over the Phillies.

Ortiz's sixth-inning base hit snapped an 0-for-14 skid at the plate that dated back to Monday. While the 26-year-old has started in each of the last seven games and may not be in imminent danger of losing out on an everyday role in the middle infield, he's nonetheless been a major disappointment for fantasy managers who were expecting him to take a leap forward in his second full season in the big leagues. Ortiz is slashing just .179/.246/.240 on the season, with his .486 OPS placing him last in the majors among all players who have logged at least 150 plate appearances.

