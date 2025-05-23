Johan Rojas News: Records steal in win

Rojas went 1-for-4 with one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Friday's 4-3 win over the Athletics.

Rojas remains in a part-time role, but he has struggled at the plate lately. He's just 2-for-19 with a 2:6 BB:K and two steals over his last nine games while pushing for playing time in center field. Rojas has always had more speed than power, which makes him more effective off the bench at times. He's batting .258 with one home run, 12 RBI, 15 runs scored and seven thefts across 101 plate appearances, mostly as a short-side platoon option.