John Spikerman Injury: Remains on shelf at High-A

Spikerman was placed on High-A Jersey Shore's 7-day injured list April 4 due to an unspecified injury.

A 2024 draft pick, Spikerman has yet to debut in the South Atlantic League while he tends to an unspecified injury. He appeared to be on the cusp of a return to Jersey Shore after beginning a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League on May 3 before moving up to Single-A Clearwater, but he's been out of action since May 7.