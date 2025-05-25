Fantasy Baseball
Jonah Bride News: Drawing start in series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Bride will start at third base and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Royals.

Bride has picked up starts in four of the Twins' last five games, but he still looks to be stuck in a short-side platoon role. Three of those starts have come against left-handed pitching, and his chances of earning playing time versus righties will take even more of a hit once the likes of Matt Wallner (hamstring) and Byron Buxton (concussion) return from the injured list.

