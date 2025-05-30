Jonatan Clase News: Nabs third steal

Clase went 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base in Thursday's rout of the A's.

Getting the start in left field and batting eighth, Clase continued to flash impressive on-base skills while stealing his third bag in three attempts over 12 games in the majors this season. The 23-year-old outfielder has hit safely in each of his last six games dating back to May 18, batting .500 (8-for-16) with three RBI, four runs and a 5:3 BB:K.