Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonatan Clase headshot

Jonatan Clase News: Reaches four times in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Clase went 2-for-3 with an RBI, two walks and a stolen base in Thursday's 7-6 extra-innings victory over the Padres.

After picking up three multi-hit games in his small 26-game sample size in 2024, Clase picked up his first multi-hit game of the 2025 campaign Thursday, and he added a couple of walks on top of it. It continues a good trend for the 22-year-old who has now recorded a hit in three straight games he's played in while going 4-for-7 with three RBIs, three walks and two stolen bases.

Jonatan Clase
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now