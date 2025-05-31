Fantasy Baseball
Jonathan Aranda headshot

Jonathan Aranda News: Sitting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

Aranda is not in the Rays' starting lineup against the Astros on Saturday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

The lefty-hitting Aranda was in the Rays' lineup against Astros' southpaw Framber Valdez on Friday, with the former going 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Aranda will begin Saturday's contest in the dugout while Yandy Diaz starts at first base and Danny Jansen serves behind home plate against Houston left-hander Colton Gordon. Aranda is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak and has gone 10-for-21 with one home run and seven RBI over that span.

