Jonathan Aranda News: Sitting Saturday

Aranda is not in the Rays' starting lineup against the Astros on Saturday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

The lefty-hitting Aranda was in the Rays' lineup against Astros' southpaw Framber Valdez on Friday, with the former going 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Aranda will begin Saturday's contest in the dugout while Yandy Diaz starts at first base and Danny Jansen serves behind home plate against Houston left-hander Colton Gordon. Aranda is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak and has gone 10-for-21 with one home run and seven RBI over that span.